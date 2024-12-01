If you have ever wondered what the synonym for rage could be, then officially replace it with Allu Arjun. Pushpa 2: The Rule has already turned into a rage at the box office with the advance booking commencing in India. The film is currently trending on BMS like a fire and is making sure Allu Arjun jhukega nahi!

Puspa 2 Box Office Ticket Sales

The advance booking for the sequel of the much-awaited film has started on a very high note in India, with as many as 23K tickets booked from 7 PM to 8 PM. On December 1, Sunday, the film booked as many as 242K tickets on BMS from 6 AM to 8 PM.

Allu Arjun’s Rage On BMS

The total ticket sales of the film has already hit a massive 400K with 219K tickets booked in the first 24 hours as soon as the advance booking commenced. This pre-sale record surpassed Leo‘s 126K.

However, Pushpa 2: The Rule ticket sales failed to beat Kalki 2898 AD’s 330K ticket sales in the first 24 hours of the advance booking and 253K ticket sales for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Highest-Priced Ticket

Currently, the highest-priced ticket is for the Hindi language, which is Rs 2400 in Maison Inox: Jio World Plaza, BKC and Delhi: PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall. Meanwhile, the lowest-priced ticket is in Chennai’s AGS Cinemas OMR: Navlur, which is Rs 60.

Pushpa 2 – Likes & Anticipation

The film has hit 1.7 million likes on BMS and is riding high on IMDb’s Most Anticipation List. Currently, the anticipation for the film on IMDb is leading with 68.24%. With a run time of 3 hr 20 minutes, the film is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada in 2D, 3D & IMAX 3D formats in all the languages. The film is arriving in the theaters on December 6.

