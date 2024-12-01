Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 gears up to cause an explosion at the Indian box office on December 5. It’s the most anticipated Indian film in recent times, and one can sense the organic buzz on the ground level as the audience is excited about the fury of Pushpa. While the songs haven’t lived up to the expectations, it hasn’t hurt the hype of the film. Let’s find out how it is faring in day 1 advance booking!

Pushpa: The Rule is a pan-India film in a true sense, as there’s buzz in every corner of the nation. Be it the class audience or the mass audience, there’s excitement among everyone. It won’t be an overstatement to say that the hype is greater than that of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Also, with blockbuster pricing everywhere, get ready to hear some unreal numbers being fetched at ticket windows.

The advance booking for Pushpa 2 officially kicked off yesterday, and in no time, it crossed the 1 lakh mark in ticket sales. In yesterday’s report, we shared that the biggie had sold tickets worth 18.11 lakh gross. Now, as per the latest update (as of 11:00 am), the film has sold tickets worth 9.55 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This is a crazy number, as there’s a jump of a staggering 5173.33% in less than 24 hours. In terms of admits, the film has sold over 3.04 lakh tickets.

When we reported the advance booking numbers yesterday, only 343 shows were listed. Now, while this update is being written, 10,535 shows have been listed across the country. This number is far behind the final number, and expect the unheard number of shows when the final update comes.

In terms of states, Karnataka has taken the lead, followed by Telangana and Maharashtra. All these states have crossed the 2 crore mark in advance booking for day 1.

At the current pace, Pushpa 2 is expected to comfortably cross the 12 crore mark at the Indian box office today for day 1 pre-sales.

