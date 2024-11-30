Pushpa 2 is all set for a grand release this Thursday, and it’s the wait of just 5 days. It’s the most anticipated Indian film in recent times and has the potential to rewrite the history book. With the kind of popularity Allu Arjun enjoys in the Telugu market, the film is expected to fetch big numbers at the box office, but it might not be able to cross the juggernaut of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. Keep reading to know more!

RRR had a brand of SS Rajamouli, and the film also enjoyed the benefit of blockbuster pricing. As it was an event film, the government allowed special ticket rates for it during the opening weekend in Telugu states. Due to this, it fetched a big start and went on to cross the 100-crore mark from its Telugu version alone

For those who don’t know, RRR registered a humongous opening for its Telugu version by amassing 103 crore net at the Indian box office. Even though Pushpa 2 has crazy hype, its ticket rates are yet to be finalized. The good thing is that both the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments are reportedly positive about giving a big hike in ticket rates for the film.

Even after getting blockbuster pricing, Pushpa 2 might find it difficult to cross 103 crores of RRR’s Telugu version. The first and biggest reason is that there’s no padding of a brand like SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli has its own audience and enjoys a tremendous box office pull. Another thing is that the film had the combined face value of Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In the case of the Allu Arjun starrer, there’s an advantage of the sequel factor, but it’s not sure whether being a sequel will help in crossing the 100 crore mark in the Telugu version.

As of now, Pushpa 2 is aiming for a collection in the range of 75-85 crore net in Telugu on day 1, and getting up to the 100 crore mark is like climbing Everest.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Maharaja VS Dangal At China Box Office: Clocks A Superb Start But Earns 72% Less Than Aamir Khan’s Biggie On Day 1

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News