Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja made its grand entry yesterday in China and has secured a fantastic start. After a promising response during previews, it was clear that the film was going to start big, and that’s exactly what happened. It is enjoying a wide release across the country and has amassed strong figures on day 1. Including previews, it has come closer to the 10 crore mark at the box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The Kollywood thriller has witnessed one of the biggest Indian releases in China. We have witnessed that grounded stories have more takers than larger-than-cinema in the country. So, this Vijay Sethupathi starrer has a chance to shine bright and earn unreal numbers in the long run. It received a big thumbs-up in previews, and yesterday, the start was huge.

Maharaja’s previews started on November 23 and continued till November 28. During this span, it earned an impressive 5.41 crore at the China box office, which is similar to the domestic opening of 5.54 crore gross. Yesterday, the film witnessed its full-fledged release and registered strong footfalls. It is learned that the Kollywood thriller closed its day 1 by earning 4.57 crores.

Combining previews and the day 1 collection, Maharaja’s total collection at the China box office stands at 9.98 crores. As word-of-mouth is positive, the film is expected to see a big spike in numbers today. Through the day 2 advance booking, the Vijay Sethupathi starrer has already amassed 1.49 crores.

Meanwhile, Maharaja is being compared with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster in China and is the highest-grossing Indian film at the China box office.

Dangal had registered an extraordinary start, and as per Sacnilk, it earned 16.27 crores on day 1. Compared to this, Maharaja’s day 1 (4.57 crores) is 71.91% or 72% less. Let’s see how the film proceeds further.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

