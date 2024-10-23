Aamir Khan holds the record of delivering the highest Indian grosser of all time at the worldwide box office. We’re talking about Dangal, which earned close to 2000 crores gross globally. Babita Phogat now claims her family was paid peanuts for the biography. Scroll below as we decode the budget, collection, and other details!

Budget vs Box Office Collection (India)

Dangal was released in 2016 and earned 387.39 crores in the domestic market. It was made on an estimated budget of 90 crores. Out of this, 70 crores were spent on production while the remaining 20 crores were used for promotion and marketing. Nitesh Tiwari‘s directorial has made returns of 297.39 crores from India alone. It was a super-duper hit!

How much was the Phogat family paid for Dangal?

The film is based on the life of a Pehlwani amateur wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who trains his daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat, to become world-class female wrestlers. Earlier reports claimed that the family was paid 80 lacs to provide rights for the film.

In an interview with News24, Babita Phogat confirmed that her family was paid only 1 crore for Dangal, even though the film made over 1900 crores at the worldwide box office. Asked if this disheartened her family, she responded, “Nahi, papa ne ek cheez kahi thi ki logo ka pyaar aur sammaan chahiye. (No, father had said one thing – we want people’s love and respect).”

Phogat Family’s earnings vs Worldwide Box Office Collection

The highest Indian grosser, Dangal, made a box office collection of 1970 crores gross worldwide. This means Aamir Khan gave Babita Phogat and her family only 0.050% of the global earnings.

Aamir Khan’s salary for Dangal

As per reports, Aamir Khan took home a base salary of 35 crores. In addition, he also took home massive moolah from profit sharing. His overall earnings from the film were around 375 crores.

