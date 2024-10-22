Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao led Stree 2 was made on a budget of only 60 crores. It was expected to become a superhit at the box office, but nobody imagined the massive milestones it achieved in its lifetime. The horror-comedy flick is now the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film in Australia. Scroll below for the latest update!

The Stree sequel was released in theatres worldwide on August 15, 2024. It lived upto the hype in the domestic market. But the real surprise was the overseas circuit, which minted massive moolah despite Deadpool & Wolverine, Alien: Romulus, and other Hollywood biggies dominating the market.

Final Box Office Collection in Australia

As per Nishit Shaw, Stree 2 has concluded its box office run in Australia at 12.52 crores gross (A$2.23M). It has become a massive blockbuster, leaving behind biggies like Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is now the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film in the market.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers in Australia below:

Animal: 28.19 crores (A$5.02M) Pathaan: 26.50 crores (A$4.72M) Jawan: 26.28 crores (A$4.68M) Padmaavat: 17.74 crores (A$3.16M) Dunki: 15.83 crores (A$2.82M) Dangal: 14.77 crores (A$2.63M) Sanju: 13.53 crores (A$2.41M) Stree 2: 12.52 crores (A$2.23M) PK: 11.85 crores (A$2.11M) Fighter: 11.17 crores (A$1.99M)

Animal reigns at #1

Ranbir Kapoor led Animal conquers the throne with unbeatable earnings of 28.19 crores in Australia. When compared with Stree 2, it has made around 125% higher earnings.

It is to be seen whether the upcoming Diwali releases, Singham Again or Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will be able to enter the top 3 and push Stree 2 to a lower position.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

