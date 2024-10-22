Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan led Vettaiyan has slowed down at the ticket windows but continues to mint moolah. The action drama arrived in theatres on the occasion of Dussehra on a good note, but the tables turned at the beginning of the first week. It is now getting closer to the 250 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Vettaiyan was released on October 10, 2024. The box office run looked promising, scoring the second-highest pre-sales for a Kollywood film after The GOAT. This was followed by a good opening day and over 100 crores in the debut weekend. The action drama witnessed a brutal crash of over 70% on the first Monday and hasn’t been able to recover since.

Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 12

On the second Monday, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer added 2 crores to the kitty in India. The domestic box office collection comes to 138.28 crores net. Inclusive of taxes, the gross earnings are around 163.17 crores. In the overseas circuit, Vettaiyan has grossed 81 crores so far.

The worldwide collections of Vettaiyan after 12 days stand at 244.17 crores gross. With 6 crores more in the kitty, the film will achieve the 250 crores milestone globally. Ideally, it was expected to achieve greater heights by this point, but unfortunately, that could not happen owing to mixed reviews.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Earlier, it was planned to be a mid-budget film, but the cost increased due to the inclusion of Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan in the star cast. The estimated budget spent is around 300 crores. Even if one considers the total worldwide, the film still has a long way to go before it can enter the safe zone.

There were humungous expectations from Vettaiyan, but it may end up becoming a losing affair by the end of its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

