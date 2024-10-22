The Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin is becoming one of the most disappointing box-office performances in recent times. The movie is speculated to be mounted at a budget of almost 100 crore, but critics have brutally slammed it, and it is also witnessing a poor run at the box office. On its 11th day, the movie managed to finally cross 20 crores, but its box office run was still highly underwhelming.

Martin Box Office Day 11

On its 11th day, the Dhruva Sarja starrer saw a slight growth in its day-wise collections. The movie earned 0.19 crore, a little increase from its 10-day collections, wherein the movie had earned 0.3 crore. The Kannada actioner’s India net collections come to 20.79 crore. At the same time, the gross collections come to 24.53 crore. The movie has finally managed to cross the 20 crore milestone, but given its scale, it inevitably needs an improvement in the collections.

The negative word of mouth against the Dhruva Sarja starrer does more harm than good. The film has also invited a meme fest for all the wrong reasons. Except for Sarja’s screen presence, the movie is heavily criticized for its direction and execution. Reportedly, the makers of the film received a severe backlash when they took down some negative reviews surrounding the film from popular YouTube channels. They were called out for not being able to handle criticism.

About The Movie

Apart from Dhruva Sarja, Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nikitin Dheer, Achyuth Kumar, and Sukrutha Wagle in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by AP Arjun. The music has been composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur. The actioner revolves around the backdrop of terrorism and the concept of patriotism.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

