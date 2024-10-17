Martin, starring Dhruva Sarja, is witnessing a poor run and is on its way to being one of the biggest disasters in the history of the Kannada film industry. After an underwhelming start, the film never saw a rise in its numbers, thus hinting at a premature end to its theatrical run. Now, in the latest collection update, the biggie has fallen below the 1 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 6 collection report!

Directed by AP Arjun, the Kannada action thriller was released in theatres on October 11. Released amid high expectations, the biggie failed to impress the critics and the audience. On social media, too, it became troll material right after its initial shows on the opening day, and its content is being bashed from all corners.

After a dull opening weekend, Martin saw a massive drop on Monday. Again, on Tuesday, it fell as low as 1.05 crores. So, it was written on the walls that the collection would fall below 1 crore on Wednesday (day 6), and that’s exactly what happened. The film witnessed another brutal drop of 38.09% yesterday, and 0.65 crore came on board.

Including yesterday’s number, Martin’s total net collection at the Indian box office now stands at 18.10 crores. Today, it will again witness a drop, and the opening week will wrap up below 19 crores. Tomorrow onwards, the film will be out of most theatres, and it seems that it might even struggle to hit the 25 crore mark in the lifetime run.

Day-wise collection breakdown of Martin at the Indian box office:

Day 1 – 6.30 crores

Day 2 – 5.40 crores

Day 3 – 3.30 crores

Day 4 – 1.40 crores

Day 5 – 1.05 crores

Day 6 – 0.65 crore

Total – 18.10 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

