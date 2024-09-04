After almost three years in production, Dhruva Sarja’s Martin finally has a confirmed release date. With a massive budget of Rs 100 crore, the film faced delays due to complex high-end CGI work. Additionally, a distributor revealed that the producers are holding out for complete payment upfront, with no room for negotiation. Keep reading for the full story.

Plot

In this action-packed crime thriller, the film follows Dhruva Sarja’s character on a gripping journey from Pakistan to India. As he navigates the perilous landscape, he confronts and battles dangerous black market arms dealers while unraveling the mystery of his own identity.

Cast and Crew

Martin features writer-director A.P. Arjun and stars Dhruva Sarja, Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nawab Shah, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Darshan Thoogudeep, Nikitin Dheer, Sadhu Kokila, Sukrutha Wagle, Chikkanna, Rohit Pathak, Giorgia Andriani, Aarash Shah, Girija Lokesh, and Akshay Punse. The film is produced by Uday K. Mehta, with music by Ravi Basrur and Mani Sharma, cinematography by Satya Hegde, and editing by K.M. Prakash and M.S. Reddy. Stunt coordination is handled by Lakshman Chella, Ram Chella, and Ravi Varma. It is a production of Uday K. Mehta Productions and Vasavi Enterprises.

Release Date

Slated for release on October 11, 2024, Martin will be available in Kannada as the original version, with dubbed versions also in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Trailer

The trailer begins by listing several cities, but it mistakenly includes “Turkey,” which is a country, not a city, alongside places like Moscow, Sydney, and Berlin. Additionally, the correct spelling of Turkey, updated in 2021, is “Türkiye.” The trailer then shifts to a sequence set in Pakistan, where the protagonist is depicted as a prisoner, followed by some cut scenes featuring intense fight sequences.

