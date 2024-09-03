Thalapathy Vijay’s film The Greatest Of All Time is churning out historic numbers on the ticket window. With one day left before the film’s release, it has registered a total of 739.7K ticket sales already. The film has officially registered the biggest ticket sales in Kollywood in 2024.

The GOAT Ticket Sales

Ever since the advance booking for the film has commenced, Thalapathy Vijay has been beasting at the ticket window. With one day remaining for the film to arrive in the theaters, it registered a ticket sales of 193K by 9 PM on September 3, with 19K tickets getting booked per hour.

The Greatest Of All Time, with 739.9K ticket sales, has registered the highest ticket pre-sales for Kollywood in 2024, surpassing Indian 2’s 626K ticket pre-sales. However, you would not believe that it is almost the combined total of the pre-sales of all the biggies of Tollywood this year!

With the ticket sales Of The GOAT in the next few hours, Thalapathy Vijay’s total pre-sales would surpass the ticket pre-sales of Raayan, Thangalaan, Captain Miller, Lal Salaam & Ayalaan together.

Here is the list of the biggest ticket pre-sales from Kollywood in 2024

The Goat: 739.7K* (till 9 PM, September 3) Indian2: 626K Raayan: 279K Thangalaan: 199K Captain MilIer: 149K Ayalaan: 100K Lal Salaam: 54K

The Greatest Of All Time Ticket Sales Yesterday VS Today

On September 2, Thalapathy Vijay‘s action film registered a ticket sale of 240K. On September 3, till 9 PM, it registered 193K ticket sales. It would be interesting to see if it surpasses the Monday number or not.

