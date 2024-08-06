Thalapathy Vijay is gearing up on GOAT before he shifts to Thalapathy 69 and moves towards his much-calculated move – joining politics and focus his energies on this new career shift. However, the latest reports and rumors suggest that the actor might be regretting his decision to take a break from films.

The report comes after the Leo actor has watched the final draft of his upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time. According to an AD from the film, after watching the final draft of GOAT, Vijay was overwhelmed and gave a tight hug to the director, Venkat Prabhu.

In fact some reports also suggest that the actor even confessed about quitting films hastily. For the unversed, the actor announced that after GOAT, Thalapathy 69 would be his final film before he takes the much-needed plunge toward politics and works to grow his own political party.

However, rumors suggest that Thalapathy Vijay might have thoughts about his decision. And we have three reasons why it might be true.

The Pan-India Box Office Wave

In recent years, a new wave of Pan-Indian films has brought the masses together and blended all the film industries as unified Indian Cinema. It might have started with Baahubali but has branched out beautifully with films like Kantara and HanuMan, which also found a place in the box office charts. On the other hand, films like Sita Ramam and Maharaja, which brought accolades on OTT, cement the fact that Indian audiences have dropped regional bias while selecting what to watch. It’s such a great time to be in Indian Cinema and explore the opportunities rather than quitting it!

The Rise Of South Indian Films Globally

South Indian films in the past few years have risen globally, especially Tamil films, which have been working wonders at the global box office. In fact, Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is an example of this. Meanwhile, North-South collaborations are widening the diaspora of good films and ensemble star casts – an excellent example being Kalki 2898 AD, which starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, balancing the North-South equation beautifully. Such experiments are happening continuously, connecting more audiences to Indian Cinema as a whole rather than dividing it into Bollywood, Kollywood, and more. Thalapathy Vijay could have taken a step forward for one such collaboration that could have brought another box office miracle. It was just one film, one idea away, but he decided to call it quits!

Lure For Creative Satiety

An artist is always lured towards creativity, and a true artist can never feel satiated. The same artistic dilemma might be troubling Thalapathy Vijay, who seems to display a lot of passion and hunger for his art. So, while he might have made a decision to quit, he might very well have had some pangs of doubt and guilt! A true character of an artist!

Thalapathy Vijay will take a 1000+ crore exit in the COVID era, with his releases crossing the 1000 crore cumulative total with GOAT & Thalapathy 69. After COVID, his releases Beast, Varisu, and Leo have already accumulated 651.80 crore in total at the Indian box office.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Rajinikanth Came Back To Life After Being Rumored To Have Died

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News