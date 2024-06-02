Over the years, Thalapathy Vijay has established himself as one of the biggest crowd-pullers in the history of the Tamil film industry. Sadly, the superstar will be quitting the industry soon, as he has big plans for his political career. Before quitting films, Vijay will be appearing on the big screen with The Greatest Of All Time and one more film. Talking about the final project, there’s now one shocking update. Keep reading to know more!

Thalapathy Vijay to be a full-time politician

Back in February, the Kollywood superstar unveiled the name of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), and he even confirmed that he would dedicate himself completely to politics. He’ll be quitting movies as his party’s focus is on assembly elections scheduled to take place in 2026. Before that, he’ll be completing already committed projects.

Vijay’s final Kollywood projects

Up next, Thalapathy Vijay will be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest Of All Time, which is scheduled to release on 5th September 2024. After this, Vijay has one more film left in his kitty, which is also called Thalapathy 69 (Vijay’s 69th film). Earlier, it was learned that RRR producer DVV Danayya was supposed to back Thalapathy 69, but reportedly, he backed out.

Thalapathy Vijay’s salary demand and a choice of director create troubles for Thalapathy 69?

According to reports, Vijay was getting a remuneration of 200 crores for his final film. Later, he demanded a higher paycheck of 250 crores and even suggested bringing H Vinoth to the board as a director. However, Danayya turned down this demand, and he walked away because he felt that H Vinoth wasn’t a brand in South Indian cinema that would ensure good box office returns for a big-budgeted film.

No producer for Thalapathy Vijay?

As per the latest update on Thalapathy 69, there’s still no producer on the board. The talks are going on with KVN Productions, but nothing has been finalized yet, as per Track Tollywood’s report. It has been learned that the investors aren’t sure about H Vinoth’s potential as a director, and even Thalapathy Vijay‘s remuneration of 250 crores seems too high.

