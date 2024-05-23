Thalapathy Vijay’s next, The Greatest Of All Time, has more than three months left before its release, and already, it is enjoying a good space in the trade circle. As the film is reportedly Vijay’s second last film before he joins politics, there’s huge anticipation for it among fans, and the film is said to be a big money spinner in the making. Now, there’s one exciting update about its OTT deal. Keep reading to know more!

The GOAT is Vijay’s 68th film, directed by Venkat Prabhu. If reports are to be believed, before entering full-time politics, Vijay will complete two of his already committed projects, one of which is this one. This is the main reason why Thalapathy’s loyal fans are treating the film as really special. As expected, the biggie has managed to secure some really lucrative deals.

Earlier, it was learned that Netflix bought The Greatest Of All Time‘s OTT rights for a record-breaking amount of 125 crores. However, as per the revised figure mentioned in the report of Track Tollywood, this deal has earned the makers 110 crores. It’s still a massive amount, and if combined with the satellite rights deal, the pre-release business hits 200 crores.

For the unversed, the satellite rights of The Greatest Of All Time have been bagged by Zee Network, and that includes rights for all languages. It is learned that this deal has secured a whopping 90 crores for the makers. In totality, both the deals have amassed a whopping 200 crores for the makers even before the film hits theatres.

Meanwhile, The Greatest Of All Time also stars Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Talking about the release date, it is scheduled to release on 5th September 2024.

