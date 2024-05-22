KK's Last Song, Sharmin Segal's 'One-Tone' Act, Good Bad Ugly's 95 Crore Deal, Grand Kalki 2898 AD Event - News Wrap

Catch up on today’s hottest entertainment news! We have a glimpse of KK’s final song, Priyanka Chopra’s dazzling look in a record-breaking necklace, and the latest on celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Plus, dive into the intriguing world of a Telugu film with six heroines (one spectral!), rumoured mega-deals for digital rights of Good Bad Ugly, an action-packed trailer launch of Satyabhama, and a sci-fi epic revealing a key character!

Bollywood & South Buzz – from KK’s last song to Kalki 2898 AD, here’s today’s Entertainment Roundup!

KK’s Last Song Unveiled in “Savi” Trailer

Fans of the late playback singer KK can finally get a glimpse of his final recorded song. Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt revealed during the trailer launch of “Savi” that the upcoming thriller features KK’s last song.

KK tragically passed away on June 1, 2022, just one week after recording the song for “Savi.” The film stars Divya Khossla Kumar, Harshvardhan Rane, and Anil Kapoor.

“Savi” is a high-octane thriller that tells the story of a housewife (Divya Khossla Kumar) forced to take action after her husband is wrongly imprisoned. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Stuns in Bulgari’s Record-Breaking Necklace at 140th Anniversary Gala

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned heads at the Bulgari 140th anniversary gala, which was recently held in Rome. As a brand ambassador for the luxury jeweler, Chopra Jonas donned one of their most prestigious pieces, the Serpenti Aeterna necklace.

This extraordinary creation is crafted from a single, exceptional diamond exceeding 20 carats, meticulously cut into seven pear-shaped drops. The dazzling stones are then nestled within a sinuous, three-dimensional wave structure adorned with 698 baguette diamonds. The craftsmanship behind the Serpenti Aeterna is equally remarkable, taking over 2,800 hours to complete.

Estimated to be worth a staggering $43 million, the Serpenti Aeterna is a true masterpiece and a fitting choice for Priyanka Chopra Jonas to celebrate Bulgari’s rich heritage.

Sharmin Segal’s Performance in Heeramandi Faces Criticism, But Co-Star Hints at Directorial Choice

Sharmin Segal’s debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series “Heeramandi” has sparked discussion. While the series itself has garnered attention, Segal’s performance has received mixed reviews.

Her co-star, Jason Shah, shared his perspective in a recent interview. He acknowledged criticism regarding Segal’s performance being “one-tone,” but offered a possible explanation. Shah recalled director Sanjay Leela Bhansali advising Segal to “act from the heart” on set, suggesting the director might have envisioned a more subdued portrayal for her character.

Whether this was the director’s intention or not remains unclear. Sharmin Segal has yet to comment on the criticism.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are dodging stork rumours! A recent video showing Katrina in London sparked speculation of a baby bump. Media outlets ran wild with the news, but neither the couple nor their representatives have confirmed anything.

Katrina’s agency even requested media houses to stop “unconfirmed reporting.” Fans are left waiting for an official announcement, but for now, mum’s the word on Vicky and Katrina’s parenthood journey. Read the full story here

Love Me Not? Telugu Film Features Six Heroines, Including a Ghost!

Love Me, an upcoming Telugu horror-love-thriller, has a unique twist! The lead, Ashish, reveals there are actually six “heroines” in the film, including a ghost! While Vaishnavi Chaitanya is confirmed as the main heroine, the identity of the ghost character remains a mystery. Ashish playfully teases, wanting audiences to experience the surprise on the big screen. Directed by Arun Bhimavarapu with music by Keeravani and cinematography by P.C. Sreeram, Love Me promises a thrilling experience with its hidden ghost character, releasing on May 25th.

Mystery Surrounds Good Bad Ugly’s Digital Rights: Rumored Netflix Deal for 95 Crore

The digital rights of Ajith Kumar’s upcoming action drama “Good Bad Ugly” have become a topic of hot discussion. Rumours suggest a staggering price tag of 95 crores (approximately $11.6 million) for the post-theatrical streaming rights.

While speculation points towards Netflix acquiring the rights, there’s no official confirmation from either the streaming platform or the film’s makers. The makers have only revealed the film is currently under production and will hit theatres during Pongal 2025. If the rumours hold true, it will signify a significant deal for a Tamil film’s digital rights. The high price tag reflects Ajith’s immense popularity and the film’s potential for drawing a large audience online.

Fans eagerly await an official confirmation of digital rights and the film’s release date.

Kajal Aggarwal Takes Charge in Action-Packed Satybhama Trailer

The much-anticipated trailer for Kajal Aggarwal’s female-centric action thriller “Satyabhama” was launched. Aggarwal, known for her diverse roles, is seen in a powerful avatar as a cop determined to crack a mysterious case.

The trailer showcases high-octane action sequences, thrilling twists, and glimpses of Aggarwal’s fierce performance. The film also features actors Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, and Nagineedu in pivotal roles. Directed by Suman Chikkala, “Satyabhama” promises to be an edge-of-the-seat experience. The film’s release date has been confirmed for May 31st, 2024, and is expected to generate significant buzz amongst fans eager to see Kajal Aggarwal in a new light.

Prabhas Unveils “Bujji” at Grand Kalki 2898 AD Event in Hyderabad

Hyderabad will witness a spectacular event today as the first major promotional campaign for the sci-fi epic “Kalki 2898 AD” kicks off at Ramoji Film City. The event’s Live coverage will be seen here on YouTube for fans eager to glimpse the film’s stars and a peek into the futuristic world it portrays.

The highlight of the evening is the unveiling of “Bujji,” a crucial character played by Prabhas. While details about Bujji remain shrouded in mystery, his futuristic vehicle, described as playing a key role in the film, will be showcased. Actor Teja Sajja is said to be hosting the event, adding a touch of entertainment to the proceedings.

Box Office Squeeze: Star & Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’s Tuesday Numbers Below Aranmanai 4’s, Fight For Screens Heats Up

Srikanth Box Office Collection Day 12: Holds Well On 2nd Tuesday; Eyes 40 Crore Milestone

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office (Day 6): Crosses 50 Crore Mark In Record Time, Eyes Spot Among Top Malayalam Grossers

Aavesham Box Office (After 41 Days): Fahadh Faasil’s Film Trails Aadujeevitham By Just 5 Crore Worldwide

Aranmanai 4 Box Office Worldwide (After Day 19): Tamannaah Bhatia’s Film Sputters, Can It Still Reach 100 Crore Glory?

