Sania Mirza Gives A Glimpse Into Her Life With Son Izhaan Post Divorce From Shoaib Malik; Fans Say“ Women Glow Differently When They Leave Toxic People.”

If there were ever an athlete who was just beloved for everything they did, Sania Mirza would be at the top of the list. Over the past couple of months, the marvelous Indian Tennis star has gone through a lot in her personal life, whining championships and keeping everything else at bay. Sania, who is known to be very coy about her personal life, has recently taken to Instagram to share some lovely details about her son, Izhaan. Read the full story!

Sania Mirza is known to share bits and pieces of her life with her fans and followers, but she rarely shares highlights about her son. Now, in a rare sneak peek, she posted the nameplate of her house, which fans find very amusing. The nameplate mentions the names of her son and herself. Followers call it such a cool move to let her son feel the importance, and not just him but everyone who comes in, to understand that Izhaan, her son, plays such a pivotal part in her life.

The ace tennis player posted the picture to Instagram with the brief caption, “This and that.” She posted pictures of her fun times with friends, her time with her son Izhaan, and even some silly selfies beside the nameplate.

Since then, the share has received almost 1.5 lakh likes, and the count keeps rising. People have also responded to the share with a variety of comments, many of which use heart emoticons in response to the images.

After announcing the breakup of his marriage to Sania Mirza earlier this year, Shoaib Malik wed Pakistani actress Sana Javed for the third time. Though rumors of their split existed before this declaration, Sania had not formally confirmed their divorce until Shoaib’s remarks. Sania stressed in her statement that she wanted to keep her personal life private, but she also acknowledged that she had to publicly announce her divorce because there have been rumors floating around for a while. She wished Shoaib luck on his new adventure and asked for quiet and consideration from her supporters during this delicate time in her life.

Fans were happy that Sania Mirza was doing well despite her rollercoaster personal life. They also took to the comments to share their happiness about Sania’s well-being. One user wrote, “Women glow differently when they leave toxic people and relations behind. You look amazing.” Another added, “Strong woman. Independent woman. Proud woman. “You are Strong enough to handle all the problems on your own,” expressed a third.

Her comments section was filled with love and admiration over her choices and strength; to that, we say, you glow and grow, Sania.

