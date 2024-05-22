Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, are at the centre of a media storm. Rumours of their impending parenthood have been swirling for weeks, fueled by a viral video and unconfirmed reports.

The speculation began with a widely circulated video capturing the couple on a stroll in London. Eagle-eyed fans claimed to see a baby bump on Katrina, sparking a firestorm of online chatter, some claiming to have confirmed sources close to the couple.

Adding fuel to the fire, an anonymous source close to Zoom, a news portal, reportedly confirmed Katrina’s pregnancy and her intention to deliver the baby in London. However, these claims remain unverified.

Amidst the growing media frenzy, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have remained tight-lipped. Their social media accounts offer no clues, and their representatives have opted for silence. This lack of official confirmation has only fueled further speculation.

Adding another layer to the story, Katrina Kaif‘s talent management agency, Raindrop Media, issued a statement. “Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation,” the statement read. This official request, however, hasn’t quelled the media fervour.

Despite the agency’s plea, the lack of a definitive denial from the couple themselves keeps fans in a state of anticipation. Some fans remain convinced, scrutinizing every social media post for hidden clues. Others urge privacy for the couple, highlighting the potential stress caused by such media speculation.

With no confirmation or denial from the couple, the rumours surrounding their parenthood continue to dominate headlines. Only time will tell if the whispers morph into baby announcements or fade away completely.

