Vicky Kaushal was recently seen as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where the actor was seen sporting a long beard, and if you wonder why, then we have a reason. The actor is currently shooting for his next film, Chhava, where he plays Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and is helmed by Laxman Utekar.

Vicky and Laxman collaborated on Zara Hatke Zara Bachke last year and are gearing up for the historical drama that will be produced by Maddock Films and will be released on December 6, 2024.

The first look of the actor has been recently leaked, and social media is discussing whether it was a planned leak to create buzz for the film. However, planned or not, there is no denying the fact that the actor looks brilliant, and Chhava is raising the bar of expectations from the film with only this glimpse.

Social media has been buzzing about the look and talking about all the good things about the upcoming historical drama.

Wanted In Ramayana!

As soon as the look leaked, fans started wondering if the actor could have been a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana as well. A comment read, “I know everyone’s jumping straight to Ram, but he really gives me ferocious Parshuram vibes.” Another comment read, “Bhai isko Ram banate, Ranbir lost that glow now, VFX main extra paise aur lagenge.”

Is The Leak Planned?

Another set of comments discussed how these leaks might have been planned. However, fans still believe that it will serve the film. A comment read, “Oh Vicky, you’re gonna create havoc. We just know it. Love, love, love this for him.” Another comment read, “Maddock has a good promotion team, Lakshman Patekar has good music taste, Vicky’s acting abilities, and Rashmika’s luck factor make this film look solid and might surprise everyone.” Another user wrote,”OMG looks so authentic here, definitely leaked to create buzz!!!”

Recipe For 500 Crore Blockbuster

A comment read, “I don’t know how this guy manages it almost every time whenever there is a scope, but he is, by far, becoming my favorite ACTOR of his generation.” People even predicted great box office numbers for the film. A user wrote, “Is this another blockbuster coming for Vicky…I feel it would go hard at Maharashtra’s box office like Tanhaji did.” A user commented Guess who will help the film earn 500 crore? Look between Q & R on your keyboard!”

Another comment read, “These images from #Chaava set, where Vicky Kaushal is captured as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is the proof of dedication and conviction. The long beard, mustache, and grown hair show his commitment.”

This Film Will Be BIGGEST hit in Maharashtra 🔥 Mark This Tweet 🔥 The dedication of Vicky Kaushal is just Mind Blowing 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3LsOENIhvy — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrk) April 23, 2024

My excitement level to watch this film has been pitched sky high twice,once when he posted this caption,second today

🩷🩷#VickyKaushal #Chhaava pic.twitter.com/F2bURVbunq — 🎭 (@Noorred_Up) April 23, 2024

A fan also summarized what Vicky Kaushal can actually do with his performances.

this edit to show that vicky kaushal can do everything ✨ https://t.co/otVek2tqcy pic.twitter.com/3F15dUwwGj — ⚡ (@haayerebijli) April 20, 2024

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal at the Box Office. He is expected to be a part of Animal Park next! He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

For more details, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Madhuri Dixit Vs Karisma Kapoor: Actresses Recreate Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s ‘Dance Of Envy’ With A Cheerful Twist, Netizens React “So Many Heroines Till Date Regret…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News