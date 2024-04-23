Shah Rukh Khan is definitely The King when it comes to ruling the Hindi Cinema. The superstar made a phenomenal comeback in the year 2023 with three films and two 1000-crore blockbusters. After taking a break this year, he is returning as Don again!

Before you get confused, SRK has passed on the baton of his much-loved franchise to Ranveer Singh, who is leading Don 3, but as King Khan stepped out of the franchise, he is ready to enter another Don world!

As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is expanding his baddie Universe as he gears up to play a Don with grey shades for his upcoming film The King, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh and presented by Siddharth Anand.

Suhana Khan’s Big Screen Debut!

The King marks Suhana Khan‘s big screen debut, and the film’s details already seem exciting. It is being mounted on a huge budget of 200 crore with the story of a mentor and a disciple. Suhana is currently undergoing intensive action training for the film.

Earlier, it was reported that SRK would only play an extended cameo in the film, but now he will play the parallel lead, taking full control of Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut.

Shah Rukh Khan – The Don!

A source close to Pinkvilla confirmed, “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware of their urge to see him in shades of grey. King is his passion project, and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool full of attitude and swag character with shades of grey for SRK in King.”

Shah Rukh Khan will sport long hair and a faint beard in The King. Interestingly, he is actively involved in Aryan Khan‘s debut web series titled Stardom as well.

The Year Of Khans

It seems the year 2025 will be the year of King Shah Rukh Khan and his cubs! Suhana Khan made her acting debut in the year 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which was released on Netflix. The King will be her silver screen debut. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan is gearing up with his directorial debut in a web series titled Stardom.

