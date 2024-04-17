The year 2024 is filled with many big releases, and one of them is Singham Again. The threequel stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama will also star Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff. A few months ago, the team dropped posters for each pivotal character in the film.

The latest update is about a dance number feature, Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress, who joined the Singham franchise with part 2, is also excited to be a part of the cop action drama. For Rohit Shetty’s film, Kareena will treat the audience with a fun dance number. Keep reading to know more details about the same.

Singham Again Dance Number ft Kareena Kapoor Khan & Others

As reported by Mid Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn and all the other actors, excluding Deepika Padukone will shoot for a peppy dance number. The cast was going to shoot for the song on April 15 in Mumbai, however that didn’t happen. A source told the tabloid, “But now, it kicks off on April 17. Ganesh Acharya is choreographing it and has hired 400 background dancers. The primary cast will film the vibrant number over the next four days. However, Deepika, who is among the newest entrants in the cop verse, might give it a miss.”

The set is going to be grand, just like the grand cast of Singham Again. We can’t wait to see how the song turns out.

Meanwhile, Singham 3 is slated to release on August 15, 2024. However, the latest buzz is that Rohit Shetty is planning to postpone the release date to Diwali to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2. All we can do now is wait for Shetty to reveal the final release date.

