Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was a blockbuster success. Sandeep Reddy Vanga was brutally slammed for his misogynistic approach towards the action thriller. But Vidya Balan feels his unapologetic storytelling with utmost conviction worked in favor of the film. Scroll below for all the details!

Vidya is currently busy promoting his upcoming flick, Do Aur Pyaar Do, alongside Pratik Gandhi. She has been unapologetically sharing her opinion on various subjects, including male actors’ insecurity over women taking over in films, marriage with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and more.

Vidya Balan on Animal success

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Vidya Balan doesn’t believe in the theory that “content is king.” Instead, she feels it is the conviction that plays the actual game in success. One may or may not agree with the content of Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, but what, according to her work, was no “second-guessing and “non-apologetic” approach.

Vidya Balan added, “There are different layers around the film (Animal). At the basic level, it was about the conviction with which the story was told. It didn’t let the audience drop the attention even for a second. You can agree and disagree with the film, but you know it was entertaining.”

More about Animal

Ranbir Kapoor played the role of Ranvijay “Vijay” Singh Balbir, while Rashmika Mandanna played his romantic interest. The action thriller also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, Prem Chopra, Charu Shankar, Upendra Limaye, Babloo Prithiveeraj and Siddhant Karnick.

It revolves around Ranvijay learning about an assassination attempt against his father. He seeks revenge, although his methods are destructive.

Animal was released on December 1, 2024. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial grossed 554 crores gross at the Indian box office. It was declared a super hit affair.

