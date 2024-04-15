Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to take the box office by storm this year. It is one of the much-awaited releases of 2024. Sukumar directed the Telugu action thriller, which stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The Tollywood actioner is a sequel to their 2021 blockbuster film, Pushpa: The Rise.

In the first film, fans loved the action, the story, the music, the thrill factor and also the romance. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Raj and Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli shared a terrific chemistry on screen. The first part ends with the duo getting married. However, things are going to take a darker turn for Rashmika’s Srivalli in the sequel.

Shades of Grey For Srivalli

As reported by Gulte, in Pushpa 2, Srivalli will have some grey shades. Srivalli’s husband, Pushpa Raj, is now a major player in the sandalwood underworld. So, she is not going to be just a romantic interest anymore. The Animal actress’ character will now make a stronger impression, and the smuggling operations will grab her interest. She also has a successful milk-selling business, so Srivalli is going to make some bold decisions.

The reports mention that, in Pushpa 2, Rashmika Mandanna’s Srivalli will display a range of emotions and traits. Even the first look featuring her shows some rage in her eyes. So it would be interesting to see what the character has to offer. Will there be clashes between Srivalli and Pushpa in the sequel? That’s also something to look forward to.

Rashmika’s First Look From The Sequel

Meanwhile, the makers unveiled the film’s teaser on April 8, which received tremendous reactions. Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Anasuya Bharadwaj and others. The action thriller will release in theatres on August 15, 2024.

