HanuMan: Mega Star Chiranjeevi Applauds Teja Sajja's Stellar Performance at Recent Event, “He Started His Journey With Me”

Teja Sajja is on a roll at the box office; his breakthrough movie, HanuMan, has broken multiple records and certified him as a box office superstar. After getting praise from fans worldwide, he received praise from one of the industry legends, Chiranjeevi. At a recent event, the megastar was showering praises on Teja and also got nostalgic about how the HanuMan star started his career with him.

HanuMan, the superhero epic that dominated the movie office in 2024, has succeeded in the digital arena, busting streaming records on ZEE5. Within 11 hours of its digital release, the film had accumulated 102 million viewing minutes, cementing its status as a pop culture behemoth. And the praises continue to roll in.

At a recent function, Mega Star Chiranjeevi, the iconic Telugu film actor, praised Teja Sajja for his outstanding performance in HanuMan. The Indra actor reflected on their long-standing association, recalling their first film, in which Teja Sajja began his career as a child artist almost 25 years ago. Despite not being from a cinema family, Teja enormously admired Chiranjeevi and found inspiration in his works.

The Godfather actor spoke about Teja’s journey and said, “He isn’t from a film family, so he developed that liking towards me and getting inspiration from my films. And now he has made ‘Hanu-Man,’ a film I had wanted to play long ago. But when he did, I thought, yes, I’m satisfied. I don’t see him as a separate, he’s part of my journey. And now, all of India is acclaiming. God bless you.”

The crowd responded to Mega Star Chiranjeevi‘s emotional mention of Teja Sajja’s accomplishments, reflecting the two actors’ affection. This wholesome moment highlighted the bond between mentor and protégé while emphasizing Teja Sajja’s emerging star power in the Indian film industry.

The fantasy-superhero film has collected 201 crore in India and 294.18 crore worldwide. On the work front, Teja Sajja is rumored to be joining Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi will star in Vishwambhara, a socio-fantasy film that will be released in 2025.

