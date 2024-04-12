Not many, but this year is surely going to witness at least a couple of high-voltage battles at the Indian box office. One is already confirmed in the form of Pushpa 2 and Singham Again. Now, there’s another big clash in the making, with upcoming biggies of Rajinikanth and Jr NTR reportedly ready to lock horns on the same date. Keep reading to know more!

After Jailer’s grand success, Rajinikanth is going to come with another biggie, Vettaiyan. Apart from Thalaiva, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, and others in key roles. With such a fantastic star cast, the biggie is enjoying a huge buzz, especially the reunion of Rajini and Amitabh, which has made fans highly excited.

While the exact date of Vettaiyan is not known, it’s officially announced to be an October 2024 release. Now, as per Track Tollywood’s report, the makers have started informing the distributors that their film will arrive on 10th October, during the festive season of Dussehra. It’s totally understood that the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer want to enjoy the benefit of the extended weekend and the overall festive season. However, it won’t be getting a solo release.

For those who don’t know, back in February, it was officially announced that Jr NTR’s next, Devara, will be arriving on 10th October 2024. Initially, it was planned to be released this summer; however, due to some pending work, the film was postponed. So, if the report regarding Vettaiyan turns out to be true, it’s going to be Rajinikanth versus Jr NTR at the box office.

Apart from Jr NTR, Devara features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles. So, just like Vettaiyan, this one will also enjoy attention in the Hindi market, thus making it an intense battle.

In the past, we have had several films colliding during Dussehra and doing business in their own space due to the festive season. However, considering the buzz of both Vettaiyan and Devara, both films will cause some damage to each other at the box office.

