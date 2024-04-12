Hrithik Roshan is all set to get back into action mode with War 2. It’s a sequel to his 2019 hit film, War, which also featured Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The first film was directed by Siddharth Anand. The sequel is being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. RRR star Jr NTR will be a part of the spy action thriller.

In Ayan Mukerji’s War 2, Jr NTR will play the villain. The audience can’t wait to see how his character will challenge Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir. While the makers have succeeded in keeping the plot under wraps completely, we have an exciting update. The update is about a dance number in this actioner.

War 2 Dance Number Details

As reported by the 123 Telugu web portal, Ayan Mukerji has planned an exciting dance number featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Both actors are exceptional dancers. So, watching them shake a leg in the same frame is going to be a thrilling experience.

The report mentions that the song sequence will be similar to what we saw between Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the first film. The duo shook a leg together on the Jai Jai Shivshankar track in the film. But since the sequel is shot at a bigger scale than its predecessor, we can expect total madness on screen as Hrithik and NTR groove on screen.

Meanwhile, War 2 is the 6th film of YRF’s Spy Universe. In Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, we saw a post-credit scene where Colonel Luthra tries to remind Kabir of who he is and not become the cruel person he’s been fighting against. The fact that Kabir needs this reminder shows that Jr NTR’s character will come off as a big threat to Kabir and the RAW agents in India! The film is expected to release in theatres in 2025.

