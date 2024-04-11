Salman Khan is back. In and As Sikandar. The AR Murugadoss film has finally been announced, and the fans are rejoicing over this Eidi from the superstar himself. The action biggie will be released on Eid 2025 and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor will reclaim his Eid throne with the film since only he has been ruling the festival for the past decade and a half.

While Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are currently struggling with Eid opening numbers with their films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan not performing up to the mark at the box office, fans are already rooting for Bhai and calling his 2025 the much-awaited 1000 crore film he currently needs to match Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan heights!

Salman Khan has been ruling Eid for many years. However, in the last few years, his Eidi has not been up to the mark, and the audiences have been waiting for his dhamakedaar comeback. His last release, Tiger 3, also underperformed at the box office in Diwali in 2023.

Salman Khan’s First Eid

Salman Khan’s first Eid at the box office was in 2007, with Prabhudeva‘s Wanted, which ironically was also his comeback of sorts at the box office after repeated failures. Wanted was an image makeover for Bhai, and he never looked back after its success, making him the Eid superstar of Hindi Cinema. Wanted collected 64 crore at the box office.

Salman Khan’s Tiger Performance

Last year, while Shah Rukh Khan started the box office with a banger called Pathaan that earned 1000+ crore worldwide, it was expected that Salman Khan’s Spy Universe film Tiger 3 would also perform along the same lines. But the film went downhill earning only 286 crore.

Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar Struggle

This Eid, Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar seem to struggle at the box office. The two superstars together might not break the highest Eid opening by Salman Khan which was 42.30 crore in 2019 for his Eid release Bharat.

Salman Khan: The Sikandar Of Eid 2025

With Sikandar, Salman Khan is all set to rule his Eid box office and reclaim his lost throne. He has been waiting for an Eid blockbuster ever since Sultan in 2016. His last Eid release was in 2023, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which did not create any hysteria at the box office and was at the losing end collecting 110 crore.

Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak!#SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar

Directed by @ARMurugadoss @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #SikandarEid2025 pic.twitter.com/5NIYdjPP9P — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 11, 2024

Netizens are already reacting to the announcement and calling the film 1000 crore blockbuster already. A user wrote, “1000 crore loading.” Another comment read, “The much-awaited 1000 crore box office film for Salman Khan.” A third comment read, “Title itself is giving the Blockbuster vibe. Salman Khan is back in game.” A user pointed out, “Sikandar Means Warrior Or Defender. Great Title For A Salman Khan Film.”

Hopefully, he will unleash his demon with Sikandar to break riots with numbers on Eid 2025! Eid Mubarak to all his fans!

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan + Maidaan’s Box Office Day 1 Advance Collection: Underwhelming 2.78 Crore? Director Sanjay Gupta Attacks, “Producers Created This Monster!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News