Choreographer filmmaker Prabhudeva often referred to as Indian Michael Jackson, is one of the most revered names in the dance and film industry across India. While has often kept his personal life under wraps his affair with Nayanthara brought an end to his marriage. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2009, rumours of choreographer-actor turned filmmaker dating the Tamil actress began surfacing on tabloids and papers. The two reportedly fell in love with the sets of the film Villu (2009). However, the two never accepted or denied their relationship whenever asked by the media.

The rumours later died down. As per Zoom TV report, Prabhudeva in 2010 admitted to being in love with Nayanthara and said that he would “love to marry her.” At this time he was already a married man and a father of two children. His statement reached his wife Ramlath aka Latha who dragged him to the court alleging that because of his affair with the actress, the filmmaker was not helping to run their family financially.

Latha also filed a second petition in Chennai court asking the justice to restrict Wanted filmmaker from marrying the actress. She even threatened to go on hunger strike if her plea go unheard. This led to many women organisations coming out on the roads, burning effigies of Nayanthara and saying that she had brought disrepute to the Tamil culture. Things got nastier by the day.

However, Prabdhudeva and Latha finally reached an agreement a few months later. The filmmaker entered into a divorce settlement with his wife of 15 years and agreed to give her three residential properties, two cars and 10 lakh in alimony. Following this, many expected that the filmmaker-choreographer would marry Nayanthara now that he is legally divorced. However, their relationship didn’t survive the test of time and they called it quits, within a year of living in together.

Now both Prabhudeva and Nayanthara moved on in their personal life. While a 47-year-old choreographer got married to a doctor named Himani in May last year, the actress is in a relationship with filmmaker Vignesh Sivan.

