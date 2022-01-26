It’s a happy day for former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, his actress wife Hazel Keech and their family, friends and fans. Why? Well, the couple went from being a family of two to three as they welcomed a baby boy five years after getting married. The duo got married in 2016 and this baby is their first child together.

Hazel and Yuvraj welcomed their baby boy on Tuesday and shared the news with the world via social media posts late at night. Read on to know what they wrote.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh shared the happy news with identical posts. They wrote, “To all our fans, family and friends, we are elated to share that today God blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love Hazel and Yuvraj” They captioned this announcement note with a simple red heart emoji.

Yuvraj Singh & Hazel Keech’s comments section is currently filled with loads of good wishes and congratulatory messages. Reacting to this happy news, producer Pragya Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations! What wonderful news.” Neha Dhupia, congratulating the new parents, commented, “Congratulations mummy and daddy.”Angad Bedi added, “Congratulations singh ji !!!! @yuvisofficial @hazelkeechofficial hope the baby and you are doing well❤️” Bipasha Basu wrote, “Congratulations.”

In November 2021, Hazel and Yuvraj celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Sharing a wedding throwback picture on the special say, Hazel penned a love-filled post reading, “When we first met I knew, in that moment, something big had happened…. but I didn’t know what. I didn’t know then that my life would be changed forever. Happy 5 years to the biggest change I never saw coming and a happy ever after I wasn’t looking for…. Thank you for completing my life! The words ‘i love you’ don’t cut it, but it’ll do.”

Congratulations, Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh.

