Katrina Kaif Is Country's 'Heroine No. 1' As She Proves To Rule The Indian Film Industry Winning This Title By Majority Of Votes

Katrina Kaif rules the Indian Film Industry, quite literally! The recent survey the ‘Mood of the Nation’ conducted by a leading media house listed the superstar as the numero-uno actress of Hindi cinema. The leading lady won the total share of 7.2% votes.

Katrina Kaif earned the maximum number of vote shares to win the title of India’s Heroine No. 1. Well, the star had a blockbuster year with the massive success of Sooryavanshi and back-to-back film announcements.

The superstar scripted history with Sooryavanshi as the film broke post-pandemic records at the box office and helped revive the theatre business. Katrina Kaif’s sizzling number Tip Tip Barsa Paani also took down the internet and minted more than 182 Million views on Youtube. Her BTS video, too, became the highest-grossing reel of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif has a packed calendar for 2022 with multiple releases on the horizon. The versatile actress has a Yash Raj Films’ next action drama with Salman Khan, Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, a horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, and Jee Le Zaraa, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt.

