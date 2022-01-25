Some movies stay with us forever. No matter where we go and what we do in life, its impact on us can really sometimes influence our decisions. One such film is ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles and is one of the most iconic films of their career. Now, a fan page has edited a parody of Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan’s title track with ZNMD visuals and it’s the most soothing thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan is an upcoming film that stars Deepika, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dahirya Karwa and talks about the challenges in modern-day relationships. The soulful music and trailer are already making a lot of buzz among the cine-goers and we are really excited to watch it.

Advertisement

An Instagram page named ‘Gimme That Edit’ shared a parody crossover between Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Gehraiyaan with a caption that read, “ZNMD x Gehraiyaan 💙 @primevideoin @katrinakaif @hrithikroshan”. It stars Katrina Kaif and Hrithik Roshan and it’s the most soothing thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Take a look at the ZNMD X Gehraiyaan crossover here:

This is the kind of motivation we needed to get through Tuesday. Isn’t it?

As soon as the video was shared online, fans started reacting to this beautiful crossover and a fan commented, “Much better than the real one actually❤️.” Another fan commented, “SO GOOD! SO GOOD!! 💙” A third fan commented, “The best edit on this song till date😍.” A fourth fan commented, “Damm this crossover ❤️❤️❤️.”

What are your thoughts on this crossover between ZNMD X Gehraiyaan? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Set To Welcome Their Newborn Child In Fully Renovated & ‘Family-Friendly’ LA Home? – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube