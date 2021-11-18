The makers of the upcoming film ‘Velle’ starring Abhay Deol and Karan Deol unveiled the trailer on Thursday promising a joyride filled with excitement and laughter.

The two-minute-long trailer starts with Karan, who is described as a ‘vella’, and his three other friends bumping into a girl on the school campus. The trio befriends a girl named Riya. The next moment the three boys and the girl are seen making a kidnapping plan.

What follows next is a comedy of errors as Riya herself gets kidnapped and the kidnappers ask for a ransom of Rs. 10 Lakhs putting all the other three “velles” under stress.

Abhay is also introduced where he is shown narrating this story to actress Mouni Roy.

Talking about Abhay, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions has teamed up with ‘Zindagi Na Milega Dobara’ star’s Canada-based content creation company, Blisspoint Entertainment, and Singapore’s Golden Ratio Films to make ‘Pep’, a biopic of the legendary mid-20th century featherweight boxer Guglielmo Papaleo, better known as Willie Pep.

Back to the movie’s topic, ‘Velle’ is a unique crime comedy starring Abhay Deol, Karan Deol, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, Visshesh Tiwari, and Mouni Roy in a special appearance.

Ajay Devgn Ffilms presents ‘Velle’, an Intercut Entertainment Pvt Ltd production, produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra & Rajnish Khanuja, co-produced by Suniel Saini, Abhishek Nama, and directed by Deven Munjal.

The film is set to release in theatres on December 10, 2021.

