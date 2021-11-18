As the first look of his upcoming space film is revealed, actor Ali Fazal shares how dubbing for this film was so unique for him.

Ali said, “It’s something I haven’t dabbled with before, it was more like an experiment to try and pull this off in some very unlikely conditions too but that’s a surprise for all for later. We tried to fit in a large concept into these frames, I do hope people like it because if they do, we will go five steps further into the unknown and start churning out the rest of this film – yes there might be versions left to showcase.”

Even though Ali Fazal did not reveal any further details, the film is directed by Aarti Kadav who earlier made the sci-fi film ‘Cargo’ featuring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, the film premiered at the MAMI film festival and was eventually released on Netflix.

Other than this, recently, Actress Richa Chadha Called it a blessing as she shot opposite Beau Ali Fazal for the first time in Netflix’s ‘Call My Agent’

Richa said: “It was a really blessing to be shooting opposite Ali for the first time. I love the French show and I am happy someone thought it could work in the Indian setting.”

Richa added: “The director was so open to ideas, he allowed us to improvise and come up with comedic lines. Shaad is cooking up a treat and I cannot wait for the release.”

‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’ is inspired by the French multi-season show, ‘Dix Pour Cent’ (Ten Per Cent). The show offers hilarious glimpses into the world of glitz, glamour, and drama.

In recent times, Ali Fazal appeared in the Netflix anthology ‘Ray’ and web series ‘Call My Agent’.

