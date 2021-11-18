Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary and shared pictures of their intimate celebrations on Instagram. The couple went to Uttarakhand and celebrated it with some ‘me’ time together. Now, in a recent conversation designer, Sabyasachi revealed how he called Deepika in a ‘Burqa’ for her wedding outfit trials to avoid the media. Scroll below to read the scoop!

The couple got married in Italy and their wedding pictures went crazy viral on the internet.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding came as a surprise to all the fans. They had a hint already but weren’t sure if the rumours were true. Well, indeed they were and later the couple shared the good news with their fans on Instagram in the month of October, a month prior to the wedding.

Now, in a conversation with Filmfare, designer Sabyasachi has dished out some secrets about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding.

The Chhappak actress wore a ‘burqa’ and had gone to try on her wedding outfit to avoid the news leak in the media. “When Deepika called, and it’s not because of her, the first thing that flashed into my head was Nightmare on Elm Street part 5. I was like ‘oh my god’ because you see I did Anushka’s wedding before that…We do a lot of celebrity weddings but in India when you are doing the wedding of a movie star you’re very worried the secrets will go out and I was like when we were doing Anushka’s wedding there was a month we had but with Deepika’s, there was six and everybody was speculating. I mean she and Ranveer must have gotten married 50 times in the press before she was actually married,” Sabya said.

