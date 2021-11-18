It’s another day and Sooryavanshi continues to move upwards in the worldwide box office chart of Bollywood. While this Akshay Kumar starrer is eyeing a 250 crore club globally, it is surpassing some Bollywood biggies in its path. The latest one to be crossed is Ranveer Singh’s critically acclaimed and commercially successful, Gully Boy.

As per the last official update, Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s first-ever collab has made 159.65 crores nett in India. It gets pushed to 188.38 crores if we talk about the gross numbers. In overseas, the movie has made 51.80 crores. Combining all these numbers, the film stands at a global total of 240.18 crores.

In Bollywood’s worldwide grossers’ chart, Sooryavanshi has moved one position up. And as we said yesterday, it has surpassed the numbers of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy (235.47 crores). Today, the film will cross the lifetime of Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Baaghi 2. After this, it will take some time before it reaches Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Meanwhile, with Sooryavanshi crossing 100 crores, some new feats have been unleashed at the box office. For Rohit Shetty, this cop drama is his 9th 100 crore film. Thanks to it, the director has solidified his hold in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking, also known as Directors Power Index.

Sooryavanshi crossed 100 crores in just the first 5 days, giving a lead of 100 more points to Rohit Shetty in Directors Ranking. Already present at no. 1, Shetty has increased his points’ gap between him and Rajkumar Hirani. Shetty has a total of 1250 points while Hirani has 900 points to his credit.

