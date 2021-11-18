Akshay Kumar led Sooryavanshi is winning big at the ticket windows. The film has released amid the pandemic but is rocking the ticket windows. One of the most talked-about sequences is the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani ft Katrina Kaif. Comparisons with Raveena Tandon and criticism were inevitable but here’s what director Rohit Shetty has to say about it all.

As most know, the original Tip Tip Barsa Paani featured Raveena Tandon alongside Akshay. She set the screens on fire in her dripping wet yellow saree. It’s a classic that Bollywood buffs will never be able to forget. The song was a part of the 1994 film Mohra.

With Katrina Kaif featuring in the recreation, many confessed that it could be the best possible rendition. However, several Raveena Tandon fans were unhappy and criticized the song. Talking about it all, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty seems to be understanding the thought process of the haters.

Reacting to the criticism, Rohit Shetty told Siddharth Kannan, “Dekhiye main maanta hoon ki, kuch log jo diehard fan hai, jinko lagta hai ki remake nahi karna chahiye tha, woh apni jagah sahi hai (I feel that the diehard fans who are against remixes are right in their own way).”

He even added that in the case of both Tip Tip Barsa Paani and Aankh Maarey, the team tried to keep the essence of the original as much as possible.

“Kai baar hota hai ki it backfires also. Tip Tip ek cult song hai, I agree, but new generation ke liye bhi revive ho jaata hai. Woh yeh gaana dekh ke bhi purana gaana wapas dekhenge (Many times, it backfires as well. I agree that Tip Tip is a cult song but with this, it got revived for the new generation too),” said Rohit Shetty.

