Rohit Shetty started his Bollywood journey when he was just 17 in Ajay Devgn’s first film Phool Aur Kaante, in which the filmmaker was an assistant director. However, not many know that Sooryavanshi is not the first film in which he has collaborated with Akshay Kumar. Interestingly, the two has worked together in the 1994 film, Suhaag, where he was a body double for Khiladi Kumar.

Currently, the filmmaker is receiving lots of appreciation for his latest cop drama, as it’s also the first major film to get a theatrical release during the pandemic. Till now the film has grossed almost 150 crores and still counting.

In a conversation with India Today, Rohit Shetty recalled how he teamed up with Akshay Kumar in Suhaag, he said, “I know him from the last 27 years. Sooryavanshi released on November 5, and on November 4, 27 years ago, a film was released called Suhaag with Ajay and Akshay in it. I was the assistant director of that film. I also played his duplicate in that film. So for me, to team up with him in Sooryavanshi is like a dream come true.”

Sharing what he learnt while working with Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty says, “With him, it is the maturity to deal with people. He doesn’t lose his temper. He lets go off a lot of things. And the kind of discipline he has! He is 53 years old, and he is still doing the action at this age with that kind of fitness. For the Akshay Kumar fans, we wanted to bring that action. If you see, there is a hand fight but we have used the sidekick which he is popular for. We also used the hanging from a chopper which he is also popular for. His discipline is what I have learned from him.”

“I would like a lot of people to follow his discipline for work – the discipline for health, taking your body and soul seriously. Everybody knows he gets up early and comes to set on time and finishes the film early, but the way he conducts himself, despite being such a massive star, is what amazes me. A lot of newcomers should learn this from him,” he adds.

On the work front, after the success of Sooryavanshi, Rohit Shetty is gearing to shoot Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. He has also announced Singham 3 with Ajay Devgn.

