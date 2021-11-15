Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look stunning together both on-screen and off-screen! Their sizzling chemistry is enough to get the surrounding on fire, and this is more than prominent every time they are with each other. The couple, lovingly called DeepVeer by their fans, met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela and dated for six years before tying the knot.

While the romance between started budding when they played the star-crossed lovers in this tragic romance drama, the couple took their time to make it official in public. Today, as the film turns 8, we have come across interesting trivia about it and the role it played in foreshadowing what was to come. As per a crew member on the SLB film, Ranveer-Deepika gave all the first glimpses of their romance while shooting the film.

As per a media report, a crew member from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela once said that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s unscripted moment while shooting the film gave them the first glimpse of the couple’s romance. While conversing with India Today, the person had stated that the unscripted scene was the intense kiss in the song Ang Laga De. Talking about it in-depth, a crew member had said, “We knew they were kind of a thing, but Ang Laga De (song from Ram Leela) confirmed it. That kiss was so intensely passionate, nobody uttered a word. I still can’t forget that sight. It was new love, euphoric and maddening”.

The crew member also emphasised that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were often seen spending time together on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The source said, “They’d call each other baby, eat together and disappear into their vanity vans when not shooting, it was adorable.”

Isn’t that super cute! After working together for the first time in the above-mentioned drama, the now-married couple shared screen space in SLB’s Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will soon be seen on the silver screen for the first time after marriage in Kabir Khan’s ’83.

