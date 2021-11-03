Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s romance is one that is surely taken out of a romantic Bollywood movie with all the elements needed. The two had some spark between them while shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Although it seemed like Deepika held back, it was evident that she was all hearts for the actor.

The actor recently in an episode of Big Picture, in which he is the host, had an interesting conversation about his wife with contestant Divyansh. Let’s have a look.

In the weekend’s episode of The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh was having a hearty talk with contestant Divyansh, where they were discussing their fathers and their past life experiences. They were also seen talking about the hardships they faced in life to give them what they need.

As Ranveer Singh and Divyansh got more close in their conversation, we also got to see a moment where the two were dancing to the song Lungi Dance which was from the actor’s wife Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Chennai Express.

Dance to the song had brought back some good old memories for Ranveer as he was seen talking about how he accompanied Deepika on the sets at the time. The actor also revealed that he tried to impress Deepika during the shoot. He said, “During the shoot of this song, I was on the sets as I was trying to woo Deepika.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty had also appeared on one of the recent episodes of The Big Picture to promote their cop movie Sooryavanshi. The movie will see Ranveer and Ajay Devgn appearing as cameos.

Along with this Deepika and Ranveer will also be seen in a bidding war during the draft session of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

On the professional side, Ranveer is shooting for Dharma Productions’ Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which also stars Alia Bhatt. The actor will also be seen in ’83’ which is set to release by the end of this year. The movie also features Deepika playing his onscreen wife.

