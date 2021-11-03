Bollywood’s most beloved king Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has now turned 56! During the occasion of his birthday, many of his fans gather down his house just to catch one glimpse of the superstar, or sometimes, just to get a picture clicked in front of the gate.

It was also witnessed that some fans have been waiting for SRK to come out since Monday night!

Shah Rukh Khan is a chivalrous man and that’s undoubted! The superstar has once again proved his politeness by sending biscuits and water bottles to the fans who have been waiting for hours to catch a look at him. By this sweet gesture, he has raised the hopes among his fans that he might make an appearance in the evening.

Sharing a video of the same, one fan of Shah Rukh Khan’s fan wrote, “SRK will definitely come to wave to his fans. Even if he hadn’t planned this time, fans’ madness should change his mindset. They have been waiting outside Mannat since last night and @iamsrk knows.”

Check out the tweets below:

Mumbai | Fans gathered near 'Mannat' on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today pic.twitter.com/GN4ArNR1Xn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2021

Some foods from RCE ❤️ Fans ki fikar khan sahab se jada koi nahi kar skta hai@gurusrk1#HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/IEKC7Mf1u2 — Javed (@JoySRKian_2) November 2, 2021

This year, Shah Rukh is having a rather low-key birthday celebration. For those who are unaware, it has been quite a tough month for Bollywood’s superstar as his son Aryan Khan was released just 5 days before King Khan‘s birthday. His son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Recently there were reports of a crazy buff pretending to be Shah Rukh Khan and distracted the masses gathered outside Mannat.

The fan behaved as if was Shah Rukh himself and waved his hands at everyone from the sunroof of his car. The fan’s half of face was covered with a mask. However the awareness was short-lived, but the fan made sure to live his very own SRK moment by performing the signature SRK wave!

Isn’t Shah Rukh Khan the sweetest with his gesture? What are your thoughts on it?!

