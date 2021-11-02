Just as always on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday thousands of his fans assemble outside Mannat to catch a peek of the superstar. Now it seems like the iconic actor’s Jabra fan has managed to grab attention by having his very own SRK moment.

For those who are unaware, it has been quite a tough month for Bollywood’s superstar as his son Aryan Khan was released just 5 days before king khan‘s birthday.

Coming back to the topic, according to the recent reports, a crazy buff ended up pretending to be Shah Rukh Khan and distracted the masses gathered outside Mannat.

The fan behaved as if was Shah Rukh Khan himself and waved his hands at everyone from the sunroof of his car. The fan’s half of face was covered with a mask. However the awareness was short-lived, but the fan made sure to live his very own SRK moment by performing the signature SRK wave.

Meanwhile, earlier the police officers had claimed that they have a message from SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani, informing them that the actor, his son and the family are currently at his farmhouse in Alibaug.

This news arrived just a day after some reports alleged that king Khan is planning to spend time at his Alibaug home after Aryan’s release from prison.

This comes after Aryan Khan’s bail conditions states that he can’t leave the country without permission from Special Court and they shall surrender their passports immediately. All the applicants were also ordered to join the investigation whenever called upon before the authorities of NCB, also they can’t delay the trial under any circumstances.

if Aryan Khan, violates any of these terms then the NCB shall be permitted to immediately apply to the Special Judge/Court to terminate their bail.

What do you think about Shah Rukh Khan’s fan’s Jabra moment? Let us know in the comments below!

