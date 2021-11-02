Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly the most successful show on Indian Television. The show has enjoyed a glorious run for 13 years and it continues. From Salman Khan to Rohit Shetty, every B’Town member has graced the show for the promotions of their films. Would you want to see some unseen pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from TMKOC sets? Malav Rajda has just blessed us!

SRK has been on Taarak Mehta sets multiple times. The actor once visited the shoot location along with Anushka Sharma to promote their film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The second time was when he promoted his film Chennai Express alongside Deepika Padukone.

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 56th birthday today, Malav Rajda shared some unseen pictures with Shah Rukh Khan from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sets. It witnesses SRK talking to the director while he’s reading the script of the promotional episode.

“Happy bday @iamsrk sir….may you have a healthy and a happy year…been lucky enough to work you…honestly became ur fan only after working with you…your dedication, energy, passion and most importantly your humbleness is just awesome….” Malav Rajda captioned his post!

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, congratulations are in order as Shah Rukh Khan grows a year older. Friends and family members have taken to social media to wish their favourite star.

It also must be a relief for him as his son Aryan Khan came out of jail after almost a month. He was arrested over his alleged involvement in drugs during a Mumbai Cruise party. Rumour suggested that Shah Rukh was having sleepless nights because he was really worried about the bail of his son.

