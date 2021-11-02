Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh hosted Ladies vs Gentlemen is grabbing eyeballs for its unique content. The show has seen major arguments in the past episodes and in the latest promo Nia Sharma and Prince Narula can be seen at their loggerheads. The actress accuses men that they brag about their achievements more than women.

The game show which is hosted by Bollywood’s power couple pits men and women against each other in a bid to guess India’s opinion.

The newly released promo of Ladies vs Gentlemen looks intense after Nia Sharma and Prince Narula get into a heated argument. They were responding to the question, “What % of people believes that men boast about their achievements more than women do?”

Starting with Nia Sharma, she says, “Men always tend to jatana bohot pasand hai, ki hamne ye kiya hai,” responding to her allegations, Prince Narula replies, “Aur ladkiya nahi jatati,” to which Nia just says no.

“Tum mardon ko jeene nahi dete, jatane ki baat toh alag baat hai (You women don’t let men live, highlighting what you do is a different story),” Prince says before telling Nia that she has met the wrong kinds of men. His statement irks the Naagin star and she shouts at the actor and says, “Tum galat soch rahe ho (Your thinking is wrong).”

Post Nia Sharma’s argument, Kamya Punjabi adds, “Ab prince ne teen reality shows jeete hain, ye prince ne kitni baar bola hai(Prince has won 3 reality shows and frequently talked about his achievement of winning them),” defending himself, Prince Narula says, “Aisa nahi hai ki main mic pakad ke raaste mein chalta hoon, ‘Main itne show jeete ke aaya hoon’. Nahi (It is not like I roam on the streets with a microphone and say, ‘Oh, I won so many shows’. No, I don’t do that).” However, Nia asks, “But have you or have you not flaunted it? You have, right?”

