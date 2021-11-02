If someone is majorly affected by Sidharth Shukla’s death after his mother is Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjabi singer recently released a heartfelt tribute song titled, ‘Tu Yaheen Hai.’ The song has garnered immense love from the audience that the song has now made it to Billboard’s Twitter trending list.

It’s great news for Sana and her fans as she has now joined the likes of BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and many more.

‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ features Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s snippets from Bigg Boss 13 where the two met and their friendship bloomed. The song will indeed make you teary-eyed, as it starts with Sana’s famous dialogue from the show, “Tu mera hai, theek hai…or tu mera hi hai…me phaad ke rakh dungi sabko yaha pe…mujhe game nahi jeetna, mujhe tujhe jeetna hai…”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are super happy after ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ made it to Billboard’s Twitter trending list. In no time fans took it to twitter and shared their happiness.

PROUD MOMENT!!

#ShehnaazGill, the SINGER is being acknowledged n loved immensely all over the world and how !! This tribute is indeed one of the most beautiful things ever💓 TU YAHEEN HAI ON BILLBOARD#ShehnaazGill@ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/pRwXIHW3Pt — Kate✨Fly❤️⭐️HonslaRakh❤️✨ (@Viva235616Sana) November 1, 2021

#TuYaheenHai This song is so soulful🌟🌟

It has really touched so many Hearts , They way sana has expressed her feelings through Music and made people across world to cherish these memories is beautiful ❤️❤️ TU YAHEEN HAI ON BILLBOARD#ShehnaazGill — ❤️❤️Insensitive with Emotions❤️❤️ (@TaraSingh_Love) November 1, 2021

The song from the depth of her heart left a deep impact in our hearts,❤️

A tribute ruling the charts TU YAHEEN HAI ON BILLBOARD#TuYaheenHai pic.twitter.com/HxTurcWH2S — Hemendra Chouhan (@itz_hemendra) November 1, 2021

"TU YAHEEN HAI ON BILLBOARD"

Congratulations 🥳

Love you so much Shehnaaz Gill

You are my love, my queen, my heart, my khushi…..@ishehnaaz_gill always stay strong and positive.

Always stay with you Shehnaaz pic.twitter.com/QXSarpYlXt — Soniya (@Soniya87787217) November 1, 2021

Congratulations @ishehnaaz_gill your Mv Tu Yaheen Hai has been listed on a BillBoard chart and your fans celebrating its success Tu Yaheen Hai On BillBoard as it was your big dream project. Congo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/elEjwU2ZDJ — sazan #SidharthShuklaAdmirer (@Sazan_Sidheart) November 1, 2021

"TU YAHEEN HAI ON BILLBOARD"

Not only on billboard but also on SOCIAL MEDIA, MEDIA PORTALS,

IN OUR HEARTS ❤️, ON REACTION CHANNELS, ON EVERY SINGLE DAMNN PLATFORM ❤️.

LOVE FOR #SidNaaz

Power of our ROCKSTARS ❤️@sidharth_shukla@ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/uSwN3EimfU — shehnaaz_ ritama (@BhambariKusum) November 1, 2021

Although the song is a perfect tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla, many were not pleased as they slammed the Punjabi singer for using Balika Vadhu actors name for her publicity. #StopUsingSidharthShukla started trending on twitter.

A user wrote, “Don’t put your heart out in front of someone, In today’s World people can sell anything for money. Shameful Broken heart. STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sir,” another user wrote, “Let’s send a clear message, Sidharth might not be here wth us but his hearts are here to protect his legacy So don’t you dare touch his projects ..won’t allow anyone to use his name ..stop it right now,” a third user shared, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone’s death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla.”

However, many came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill and applauded her for releasing such a great song as a tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

Aly Goni took to his social media and shut down trolls, he first wrote, “Stop it guys seriously,” clarifying his tweet he added, “I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.”

I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.. ✌️ #peaceout — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) October 30, 2021

