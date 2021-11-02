Shehnaaz Gill Fans React To ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ Making It To The Billboard’s Twitter Trending List
Shehnaaz Gill Newly Released Song ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ Which Is A Tribute To Sidharth Shukla, Trends On Billboard’s Twitter List(Pic Credit: Instagram/shehnaazgill)

If someone is majorly affected by Sidharth Shukla’s death after his mother is Shehnaaz Gill. The Punjabi singer recently released a heartfelt tribute song titled, ‘Tu Yaheen Hai.’ The song has garnered immense love from the audience that the song has now made it to Billboard’s Twitter trending list.

It’s great news for Sana and her fans as she has now joined the likes of BTS, Harry Styles, Ariana Grande and many more.

‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ features Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s snippets from Bigg Boss 13 where the two met and their friendship bloomed. The song will indeed make you teary-eyed, as it starts with Sana’s famous dialogue from the show, “Tu mera hai, theek hai…or tu mera hi hai…me phaad ke rakh dungi sabko yaha pe…mujhe game nahi jeetna, mujhe tujhe jeetna hai…”

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are super happy after ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ made it to Billboard’s Twitter trending list. In no time fans took it to twitter and shared their happiness.

Although the song is a perfect tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla, many were not pleased as they slammed the Punjabi singer for using Balika Vadhu actors name for her publicity. #StopUsingSidharthShukla started trending on twitter.

A user wrote, “Don’t put your heart out in front of someone, In today’s World people can sell anything for money. Shameful Broken heart. STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA Sir,” another user wrote, “Let’s send a clear message, Sidharth might not be here wth us but his hearts are here to protect his legacy So don’t you dare touch his projects ..won’t allow anyone to use his name ..stop it right now,” a third user shared, “Here we are still mourning this unfortunate event n people who claim to be his close friends are selling emotions on the name of a Tribute. Asking us to make reels on someone’s death, counting views n likes! How low will they stoop? Stop the mockery! stop using Sidharth Shukla.”

However, many came out in support of Shehnaaz Gill and applauded her for releasing such a great song as a tribute to Sidharth Shukla.

Aly Goni took to his social media and shut down trolls, he first wrote, “Stop it guys seriously,” clarifying his tweet he added, “I think there is misunderstanding in my last tweet.. first of all Shehnaz ka poora Haq banta hai to tribute and I loved that song.. secondly that tweet was for those people who drag Sid in the name of cover songs reels and all. Jo uss tweet mein mention tha.”

