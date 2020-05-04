The news of Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s breakup left everyone shocked last month. The adorable couple had been together for around six years and the reports of their sudden split came as a horrid surprise for their fans. However, their latest video has made us breathe a sigh of relief. Their video reassures that they are very much together.

Considering the lockdown, Anusha and Karan Kundrra are away from each other like all the other couples and in order to keep the spark alive, they have shared a few tips on virtual dating. In a recent video, they have given some tips to the couples who are struggling to keep the romance alive in times of Coronavirus.

In the video, the couple can be seen enjoying themselves while doing simple chores at home together. Well, obviously, in their respective homes. They start with making breakfast and Karan Kundrra reveals that his Nussi aka Anusha makes the best pancakes ever. Then they have their workout session together wherein Karan cribs about doing a plank. Then they enjoy a movie too together and also go on a date.

Karan Kundrra shared this video with the caption, “Me and Nussi go on a virtual date Ok Everyone so it’s been over 6 weeks of lockdown so me and nussi are virtual dating! Because she is way more creative @vjanusha has worked out some amazing ways to keep the love alive.”

Take a look:

Earlier, in an interview with Times Of India, Karan Kundrra had said that while he never pays attention to rumours, Anusha does get affected. “She is more emotional and it was she who brought the break-up rumour to my notice. Arre, pehle hamein toh pata chalne do ki hamara break-up ho gaya hai (At least we should be the first to know that we have broken up).”

Did you like Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar’s adorable virtual dating video? Let us know in the comments section below.

