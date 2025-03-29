Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been dying to see a glimpse of Disha Vakani, but unfortunately, there are no positive reports about her return. After waiting for so many years, the makers have finally moved on and taken a bold step. Over the years, producer Asit Kumarr Modi kept saying he was trying his best to convince Disha to return, but now, he has replaced her with a new actress. Yes, you read that right! A new Dayaben will be joining the cast soon.

No return for over 7 years!

For those who don’t know, Disha Vakani took maternity leave in September 2017, and since then, there has been no sign of return. Her absence did impact TMKOC, as many loyal fans quit watching the show. Considering the massive popularity of Disha’s Dayaben, makers tried hard to bring her back, but the other side had no positive response.

It’s been over seven years since Disha has been missing from the picture. We heard several rumors about her return during this long span, but nothing was true. Finally, with no choice left, the makers have finalized a new Dayaben, and very soon, she’ll join the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Dayaben!

According to News18’s report, producer Asit Kumarr Modi went through several auditions for the role of Dayaben and finally got what he was looking for. He liked one actress, but her identity has been kept under wraps. The actress has been shortlisted to play Daya’s character, and her mock shoots are already ongoing.

After mock shoots, the shortlisted actress is expected to join the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, thus ending fans’ long wait to catch a glimpse of Dayaben in the show.

A source close to the development said, “Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot. Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It’s been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us.”

We’re extremely excited about Dayaben’s return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Let’s see if the shortlisted actress manages to match Disha Vakani’s energy.

