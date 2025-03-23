Even Bollywood knows the power of the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan have previously graced the show to promote their movies. But Shah Rukh Khan won hearts for his lovely gestures towards the then-pregnant Disha Vakani. Scroll below for a lesser-known trivia!

In 2015, our beloved Dayaben, Disha, married the love of her life, Mayur Vakani, in a star-studded wedding ceremony. She welcomed her first child, a daughter, in 2017. Although she was expecting, Vakani continued to shoot for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Little did anyone know that such a dedicated star would permanently exit TMKOC after taking a maternity break.

For the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma visited Gokuldham Society. They also gave residents tickets to watch their 2017 romantic comedy. A source close to ABP News once revealed that SRK took care of Disha Vakani when he learned she was pregnant.

The insider close to the development informed, “When SRK visited the sets and got to know about Disha’s pregnancy, he went all out to take care of her so that Disha felt comfortable shooting. Like a man of honour, SRK made sure Disha got a place to sit, the moment she finished her enactment in front of the camera. This kind act of the superstar floored Disha and she was totally overwhelmed by his gesture. Not only Disha but also the entire team of Taarak was on cloud nine shooting with Mr Khan.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan is loved all across the globe for a reason, and this is yet another proof! Those who haven’t watched the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah episode can tune into SonyLIV and watch Ep2262.

Meanwhile, many OG actors have quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Shailesh Lodha, Neha Mehta, Gurucharan Singh, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoria, Priya Ahuja Rajda, Raj Anadkat, and Palak Sindhwani are no longer a part of the show.

