While there are many culinary reality shows, Gordon Ramsay’s presence surely elevates the experience and the viewership by a notch. Top Level Chef is currently airing its fourth season and there are three judges who are leading their own teams to the finish line. Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais are the professionals competing against Gordon in this new season.

The edition saw its third week of eliminations, leading to another chef’s journey coming to an end on the competitive reality show. A new episode of the season airs every Thursday at 8 pm ET on Fox and streams the very next day on Hulu. Here’s who got evicted and who are still in the race.

Next Level Chef Season 4: What Was The Elimination Challenge & Who Was Evicted?

Maryam Ishtiaq, a 31 year old from Dallas and belonging from Team Blais was evicted in this week’s eliminations. During the elimination challenge, Nyesha and Richard had to select two chefs to go against each other and make a Japanese fusion dish in 25 minutes. Gordon’s team had won the previous challenge and were safe. Richard sent Maryam into the fray.

Her monkfish ramen dish wasn’t up to par in the challenge. On the other hand, Nyesha sent Iman, one of her stronger chefs, in the hope that she would survive the challenge and she wouldn’t have to lose a contestant Maryam made a Japanese and French fusion dish which won the test.

After her eviction, Maryam said, “I wanted to put my country on the map and my family on the map and I did that. I made some wonderful friends.” She concluded, “I don’t want to leave, but I always talk about how resilient I am, and I am really proud of myself,” signing off from Next Level Chef 4.

Next Level Chef Season 4: Which Contestants Are In The Running?

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants include Arnav Kamulkar, a 19 year old from Ithaca, Austin Beckett, a 30 year old from Freeburg, Bobby Hicks, a 38 year old from Coconut Creek, Beatrice Heirigs, an 18 year old from Flagstaff, as well as Becca Guevara who is a 27 year old from Denver.

Then there is Brandon Rogers, a 36 year old from Chicago, Iman Kawa, a 35 year old from New York, Jeff Kim, a 35 year old from Fountain Valley, Megan Keno, a 37 year old from Auburn, Natalia Gutierrez, a 28 year old from Los Angeles as well as Ryan Scanlon, a 22 year old from Boston.

