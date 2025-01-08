Yep, the kitchen king isn’t about to hand his £610 million fortune to his five kids without a little…let’s call it “earned effort.” When asked about passing on his riches, Gordon Ramsay made it crystal clear: “It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way, it’s to not spoil them.”

Sure, Ramsay’s got the wealth, the Michelin stars, and a TV empire that includes Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, and Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares. But when it comes to his kids—Megan, Holly, Jack, Tilly, and Oscar—there’s no room for cushy handouts. “The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is that they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat,” he said, keeping it real.

Want to know how far that “no-spoiling” rule goes? Think no first-class flights for his little ones. According to Gordon Ramsay, “I’ve got to keep it real with the kids, and also I think just getting kids at the age of five, six and seven, used to first class and those big seats, they do not need the space.” So, no private jets, no lavish menus. Just the regular grind—and we’re guessing no 10-course meals with champagne on the side.

Beyond just teaching them to fly commercial, Ramsay is all about that hard-work grind. “I’ve never been at home seven nights a week cooking for the kids,” he said. Instead, he’s all about creating a work ethic that’ll stick. “They’ve all got jobs, they’ve all taken care of animals, they’ve all got housework. There’s a rota.” Yep, you heard that right—a rota for household chores.

And the pocket money? You’ll have to earn it. “They get pocket money, but they have to earn that pocket money.” It’s like Ramsay’s version of ‘Earn your keep’—because it’s not just about the chef life. It’s about respecting the hustle, the grind, and understanding that there’s no free ride to the top.

The Ramsay kids might have a front-row seat to one of the wealthiest and most famous chefs in the world, but their dad’s got one thing in mind: making sure they stay grounded. “I need to protect them and respect the restaurant and team in my restaurant,” he says. In other words, no silver spoons—just pure, unfiltered real life lessons.

So, while Gordon might be a culinary genius, he’s a parenting genius in his own right.

