Who Is Gordon Ramsay’s Wife? Know As She Opens Up About Birth Of Her Kids Through IVF

Gordon Ramsay’s wife, Tana Ramsay, has always been vocal about sharing the ups and downs of motherhood. Though Ramsay has been tough in the kitchen on shows like Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, and Kitchen Nightmares, he has a soft corner for his wife.

Tana is a cookbook author and former teacher. She published her first cookbook, Tana Ramsay’s Family Kitchen, in 2006, followed by five other titles, including Tana’s Kitchen Secrets in 2010 and I Love to Bake in 2011. Before embracing her career in cooking, she was a Montessori teacher and former food editor for Grazia magazine. Moreover, in 2011, she opened a salon, All About the Girl, in London, which offered various services such as massages, tanning, eyelash extensions, and manicures.

Surprisingly, she has been best friends with fashion designer Victoria Beckham for several years, and both families share a close bond. After owning it for 12 years, she passed it to Townhouse and its founder, Juanita Huber-Millet.

Talking about Gordon and Tana’s romance, the couple met when the cookbook author was dating someone else. However, in 1996, the couple tied the knot and celebrated 27 years of marriage in 2023. The couple share six kids: Megan, twins Holly and Jack, Matilda, Oscar, and Jesse.

Reflecting on motherhood, Tana opened up about her pregnancies and her experience with IVF during a podcast Postcards from Midlife with Lorraine Candy and Trish Halpin. The 49-year-old said, “I think the important thing to say is it’s a bit like breastfeeding. No two is ever the same. I don’t think it’s necessarily always to do with age,” referring to welcoming a baby at 48.

She further explained that when she had her first child, it was a very “straightforward pregnancy” but the birth of twins was “complicated.”

Tana admitted, “I had a thrombosis when I was pregnant and started bleeding at about 14 weeks, so that was very scary. Then Tilly came along, and she was my only natural pregnancy where I got pregnant and didn’t realize. In fact, I was nearly four and a half months pregnant before I realized.”

Before she had Oscar, Tana also experienced a miscarriage with her son Rocky at 20 weeks. She shared earlier, “Born with a strong heartbeat but too little to survive.” But now Tana admits that “as you get older, you worry more.” She said, “When I got pregnant with Rocky, that was all going swimmingly, and I thought ‘I’m going to exercise throughout,’ and then it all, of course, went terribly wrong.”

“Oscar’s pregnancy was actually – I had one or two scares, but it was very straightforward. After you’ve had any kind of scare, it makes you paranoid…I was more careful; energy levels were good.”

With Oscar, Tana utilized IVF to get pregnant as she suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and shared, “Jesse is actually a frozen embryo from then. He was our little frosty embryo. He and Oscar are almost twins because they were the same collection.”

