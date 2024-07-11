Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant's Wedding Costs A Whopping Rs 2500 Crore

Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, have spent a handsome amount of their fortune on the wedding of their son, Anant Ambani. He’s tying the knot with the love of his life, Radhika Merchant, on July 12, 2024. We hear the wedding cost a staggering Rs 2500 crores. Read all the details below!

One could call it a whirlwind of romance as the pre-wedding festivities of Radhika and Anant began with Jamnagar, followed by a grand celebration in Italy before finally settling for its last leg in BKC, Mumbai. It wasn’t just the location; Indian and international artists were roped in to perform at the pre-wedding festivities.

Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant: Wedding Date, Venue & More!

The ‘shubh vivah’ is scheduled for July 12, 2024. On the following day, the guest will attend a ‘shubh ashirvaad’, and the festivities will conclude with a ‘wedding reception’ on July 14, 2024. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will be tying the knot in a grand affair at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The wedding festivities began with a puja on June 29, 2024. In the last few days, many other side events, such as haldi, sangeet, and dandiya, have taken place.

Radhika Merchant & Anant Ambani wedding guest list!

Just like the pre-wedding festivities, the marriage will be filled with grandeur. Renowned figures from around the globe will be flying in to attend Radhika & Anant’s union.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former UK PMs Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, ex-Italian PM Matteo Renzi, former Canada Prime Minister Stephen Harper, ex-Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed, Tanzania President H.E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, ex-Austrian PM Sebastian Kurz, IOC vice president Juan Antonio Samaranch, WTO D-G Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, FIFA president Gianni Infantino, and ex-Swedish PM Carl Bildt will likely attend the wedding of Mukesh Ambani’s son.

The Kardashian sisters, Khloe and Kim, Mario Dedivanovic, social media influencer and hairstylist Chris Appleton, US TikTok, and content creator Julia Chafe have received invitations!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin may also be seen.

Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, along with actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, among others, will be a part of the celebrations.

100 private jets to be used for the big fat Ambani wedding?

Rajan Mehra, CEO of Club One Air, has informed Hindustan Times that over 100 private jets, including three Falcon-2000 jets, will be used to transport the guests for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony.

Justin Bieber & Rihanna, among other reasons for the whopping $350 million wedding cost?

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding is one of the most expensive Indian weddings of all time. Justin Bieber alone charged a whopping 83 crores, almost twice the paycheck of Rihanna, who took home around 41 crores.

All in all, Radhika and Anant’s wedding is mounted at a staggering cost of $350 million, which is about Rs 2500 crores! Mind-boggling, isn’t it?

